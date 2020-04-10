Urvashi Rautela Or Shraddha Kapoor: Who Rocked The Shimmery Outfit Better?

Urvashi Rautela and Shraddha Kapoor are both very popular names in the Bollywood industry. Urvashi made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances.

Shraddha Kapoor, on the other hand, is the daughter of renowned actor Shakti Kapoor. She is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor has been part of several industry hits like Haider, Ek Villain, ABCD 2, Stree, Saaho, Chhichhore and more. Along with being a versatile actor and an over-achiever, Shraddha is also known for her fashion statements. Recently. both the gorgeous divas were seen sporting shimmery outfits. Check out who out of the two actors wore the shimmery outfit better. Read ahead to know more:

Urvashi Rautela or Shraddha Kapoor: Which actor do you love in shimmery outfit?

Urvashi Rautela has worn a silver shimmery dress. The dress worn by the actor has a turtle neck and is full-sleeves. The actor tied her hair in a messy ponytail at the back. She completed her look by applying nude and glossy makeup, with the smokey-eye look.

In comparison with Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Kapoor has worn a dark metallic colour shimmery blazer dress. The actor has worn black heels and left her straight hair open, giving them a side partition. She has completed her look by applying nude makeup.

