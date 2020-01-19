The Debate
Urvashi Rautela 'copy-pastes' PM Modi's Tweet For Shabana Azmi, Twitter Confused

Urvashi Rautela is under the spotlight for wrong reasons, once again. This time, it is for plagiarizing PM Modi's tweet for Shabana Azmi, after her accident.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi

Urvashi Rautela is under the spotlight for wrong reasons, once again. This time, it is for plagiarizing PM Narendra Modi's tweet for Shabana Azmi, after she was injured in a car accident on Saturday. The actress has copied it word-for-word and this has left Twitterati confused on why she did so.

On Saturday when Shabana Azmi was injured in a road accident, PM Narendra Modi called it 'distressing' and prayed for her quick recovery. A few hours later, Urvashi Rautela copied the same tweet on her feed. Netizens were nothing but bemused by this act. This is not the first time Urvashi Rautela has been criticised about plagiarising content on social media. In 2018, she had pulled out Gigi Hadid's post on negative 'rumours' about her relationship and released the same statement word-for-word.

Javed Akhtar shares update on Shabana Azmi’s health; says, 'No serious harm done'

Meanwhile, as on Sunday afternoon, Shabana Azmi is reportedly stable but under observation in the ICU and all her tests and scan reports are positive. The doctors at Kokilaben Hospital on Sunday too gave an update and said, "She is feeling better than yesterday. She is stable and will be fine soon."

PM Modi issues statement on Shabana Azmi's distressing accident, prays for speedy recovery

While a lot of her friends and well-wishers from the film industry took to their social media to convey their prayers for her recovery, a number of Bollywood A-listers and friends of the actor including Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and wife Sunita Kapoor, Tabu, veteran actors Jeetendra and Salma Agha, producers Boney Kapoor and Satish Kaushik, Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani have visited the actor at the hospital.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Shabana Azmi's accident: Maharashtra min Ashok Chavan dials hospital, posts update

 

 

