Parasite To Be Adapted Into A Graphic Novel After Historic Best Picture Oscar Win

South Korean film Parasite will be soon released as a graphic novel. This Bong Joon Ho directed film has already witnessed its storyboards turn into a graphic novel in South Korea. This English language novel comes after Parasite’s global success and its historic Oscar win. Find out more details about the Parasite graphic novel here.

‘Parasite’ now turning into a novel

South Korean film Parasite turned out to be a turning point for the Asian film industry. The Bong Joon Ho directed film became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture Oscar Award this year. Now, Parasite’s storyboards are set to be presented as a graphic novel.

According to a media portal’s report, Grand Central Publishing will soon publish the Parasite storyboards as a graphic novel. This novel will hit the stands on May 19, 2020. This graphic novel has already hit the stands in South Korea. After the tremendous success of the film and its graphic novel, Grand Central Publishing was quick to grab its North American publishing rights.

The report further suggests that this 304 pages’ Parasite graphic novel will depict every scene from the film which is drawn by the Bong Joon Ho himself. The dialogues, camera directions will be all translated into English from its Korean edition. Grand Central Publishing’s Senior Editor Wes Miller spoke about this graphic novel in his statement.

Wes said that the Parasite Director Bong Joon Ho’s illustrations share the illuminating power of his writing and direction abilities. He further added that Bong Joon Ho's touch to this Parasite graphic novel will make the book a gorgeous, riveting read and will also provide readers a fascinating behind-the-scenes glimpse at the making of the Oscar-winning film.

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite became the first foreign-language film to win the Best Picture Oscar Award. Bong Joon Ho also won the best director award at the Academy Awards this year. The film also won the best original screenplay and best international film award this year. Apart from its several Oscar wins, Parasite also won the Palme d’Or award at the Cannes Film Festival.

