Urvashi Rautela's Bikini Picture Has Fans Fawning Over Her Fit Physique, See Pic

A lot of Bollywood actors are doing their bit to spread awareness among their fans with the help of social media. A number of actors are encouraging their fans to stay indoors and do something productive and follow the government guidelines. During the Coronavirus lockdown, just like everyone else, even Urvashi Rautela is glued to her social media account to kill the lockdown boredom and posting on Instagram. But this time Urvashi Rautela has surprised her fans with what she posted on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture of herself wearing a bikini. In the picture, Urvashi Rautela has donned a two-piece blue coloured bikini. Urvashi Rautela captioned the picture as "Spread smiles, not germs. 🌊🌈💕💙 ..... #love #UrvashiRautela". Urvashi Rautela urged her fans to spread smiles and not germs.

Here is a look at Urvashi Rautela's photo

In her picture where she is wearing a bikini, Urvashi Rautela had her fans fawning over her fit physique. The picture received about 7 lakh likes in only 2 hours. The picture was flooding with compliments. In the picture, apart from the bikini, Urvashi Rautela has also rocked a pink flower in her hair. Check out the comments on Urvashi Rautela's picture.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film Pagalpanti. The film also featured Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz in the pivotal roles. Urvashi Rautela is gearing up for her upcoming comedy-drama film Virgin Bhanupriya. The film also features Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

