Urvashi Rautela Flaunta Her Excellent Dance Skills On Instagram, WATCH

Urvashi Rautela is a famous film actor and model in the Bollywood industry. She is also a great dancer and has knowledge of several dance forms. She was crowned as the Miss Diva 2015 and also represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. Urvashi Rautela is an active social media user and loves to update her Instagram page with her amazing pictures and dance videos. She never fails to turn heads with her stunning outfits and fashion sense.

According to her Instagram posts, it has been observed that Urvashi Rautela is obsessed with dancing. Her exceptional fitness, dancing skills, and fashion choices are highly appreciated by her fans. Here are a few of the dance videos from Urvashi Rautela's Instagram page that proves the actor’s love for dance and her amazing dancing skills.

Times when Urvashi Rautela flaunted her dancing skills on her Instagram page

Urvashi Rautela flaunting her dancing skills with the great dancer Vishnu Deva

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Urvashi Rautela shaking her leg on the Nach Baliye sets for the promotions of 'Bijli Ka Taar'

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Urvashi Rautela dancing on the song 'Thumka' with TikTok fame Awez Darbar.

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Urvashi Rautela grooving on the beats of her own song 'Bijli ka Taar'

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Urvashi Rautela showing her stunning dancing skills with a group of girls.

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Urvashi flaunting her dancing at a promotional event.

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Urvashi Rautela showing her flexibility and comfort in dancing.

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

