Urvashi Rautela Or Jacqueline Fernandez- Who rocked The Saree Look? 

Urvashi Rautela and Jacqueline Fernandez are two very popular names in the film industry. Urvashi Rautela made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013) featuring Sunny Deol in the lead opposite her. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances.

Another stunning actor, Jacqueline Fernandez, made her Bollywood debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin (2009) and hasn’t looked back since. Having given blockbuster movies like Murder 2, Dishoom, Race 2 and more, Jacqueline has proved her versatility and acting prowess. Besides having great acting skills, Jacqueline is also well-known for her fashion statements.

A common thing between the two diva is their love for ethnic wear, especially sarees. Check out their recent saree look here.

Urvashi Rautela or Jacqueline Fernandez - Who do you love to see in Saree?

Jacqueline Fernandez is seen posing in a black saree here. The saree has golden embroidery and golden floral design printed all over it. She has worn a deep v-neck sleeveless blouse, along with gold jewellery. Jacqueline has given her hair a centre partition and tied it in a neat bun at the back of her head. The actor has applied brown shade makeup and sported a bold smokey-eye look.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing a red silk saree here, matching with a full-sleeves red colour blouse. She has left her wavy hair open, giving it a side partition. She has worn golden diamond-studded earrings. Urvashi has completed her look with nude makeup.

