Urvashi Rautela Vs Disha Patani: Who Rocked The Body-hugging Green Dress Better?

Urvashi Rautela and Disha Patani are two very popular names in the Bollywood industry. Urvashi Rautela made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013) featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in popular films like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances.

Another Bollywood diva who is followed up for her stunning fashion sense is Disha Patani. Disha entered the Bollywood industry with Neeraj Pandey’s M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), alongside Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has gone ahead to play important parts in movies and special numbers. Along with being a versatile artist, Disha is also well-known for her fashion statements. Look at who among the two actors are slaying the green dress better. Read ahead to know-

Urvashi Rautela or Disha Patani- Who lures you better in green?

Urvashi Rautla has worn a grass green colour thigh-length dress. The dress is full-sleeves, turtle neck, and has a crumpled design. Urvashi has worn crème colour heels at the bottom of the outfit and applied a dark nail-polish. She has worn no jewelry and left her wavy hair open, letting the fringes flow naturally. The actor has applied nude makeup.

In comparison with Urvashi Rautela, Disha Patani is seen posing in a dark-green shimmery dress. The halter neck dress is full length from the left side and has a thigh-high length on the right. Disha Patani has left her crimpled hair open, giving them a messy look, and worn transparent heels. Disha Patani has completed her outfit with bold makeup and smokey-eye look.

