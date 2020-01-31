Urvashi Rautela's Green Dresses You Must Check Out Right Away

Urvashi Rautela is a young Bollywood actor, known for her roles in films like Singh Saab the Great, Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti. She was crowned as Miss Diva in the year 2015 and has also represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. Films like Hate story 4, Kaabil, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, etc have made her popular among the masses. Urvashi Rautela's Instagram speaks of her love for not just acting but fashion, fitness, and style as well. Listed below are pictures from Urvashi Rautela's Instagram revealing her green dresses:

READ:Urvashi Rautela's Fitness Mantra Every Gym Enthusiast Would Want To Know

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram: Best Green Outfits

READ:Urvashi Rautela 'copy-pastes' PM Modi's Tweet For Shabana Azmi, Twitter Confused

READ:Urvashi Rautela & Rumoured Ex Rishabh Pant Block Each Other, Actor's Rep Addresses Claim

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram reveals her absolute love for the color green. The actress and model seem to be keeping herself fit and well-maintained for most events. Urvashi Rautela's photos above showcase her love for embellished outfits with ruffles. She also likes to keep her makeup look bold with nude lip shades and statement eye-makeup looks.

Urvashi Rautela's photos also showcase how she loves to style up her hair. Most of her hairstyles make her hair look voluminous. She also likes to accessorize and has quite a thing for rings. Rautela's photos also give us a glance at her unique style where she likes to try different outfits and barely repeats anything.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.