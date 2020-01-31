Union Budget
Urvashi Rautela's Green Dresses You Must Check Out Right Away

Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. She is also known for her style. Here are some of her best green dresses that you must check out.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is a young Bollywood actor, known for her roles in films like Singh Saab the Great, Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti. She was crowned as Miss Diva in the year 2015 and has also represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant. Films like Hate story 4, Kaabil, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, etc have made her popular among the masses. Urvashi Rautela's Instagram speaks of her love for not just acting but fashion, fitness, and style as well. Listed below are pictures from Urvashi Rautela's Instagram revealing her green dresses:

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram: Best Green Outfits

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram reveals her absolute love for the color green. The actress and model seem to be keeping herself fit and well-maintained for most events. Urvashi Rautela's photos above showcase her love for embellished outfits with ruffles. She also likes to keep her makeup look bold with nude lip shades and statement eye-makeup looks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Urvashi Rautela's photos also showcase how she loves to style up her hair. Most of her hairstyles make her hair look voluminous. She also likes to accessorize and has quite a thing for rings. Rautela's photos also give us a glance at her unique style where she likes to try different outfits and barely repeats anything.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

