Urvashi Rautela's Fitness Mantra Every Gym Enthusiast Would Want To Know

Urvashi Rautela recently caught all the attention when she bumped into Priyanka Chopra at the Umang 2020 Awards night. The two actors were seen bonding at the event, after which Urvashi took to her social media to express her gratitude towards Priyanka.

Rautela was last seen in Anees Bazmee's directorial Pagalpanti which saw a decent box office collection. Meanwhile, she is gearing up for her next which is the remake of Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.

Urvashi is also a fitness enthusiast, as per her Instagram updates. The actor seems very keen on hitting the gym, taking good care of her fitness regime. As revealed by her during a media interaction, here are Urvashi Rautela's workout secrets that all her fans needs to know.

Urvashi Rautela's fitness mantra

Urvashi Rautela, reportedly, is a regular gym person and does not fail to balance her workout schedule and work-life. While talking to an entertainment portal, Urvashi said it undertakes a lot of hard work and dedication to maintain a fitness routine. She also added that one must always begin with a warm-up for effective flow.

The Hate Story 4 actor shared that she gets bored performing the same exercises, and hence makes sure there are too many varieties. Revealing her passion for dancing, she said she also performs several dance forms to remain fit. She concluded talking about her love for swimming and how it helps to maintain a fit body.

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela has wrapped up shooting for Thiruttu Payale 2 on December 31. She took to her Instagram and shared the news by posting a video in which she can be seen enjoying a boat ride in Varanasi, where the film was shot. Helmed by Susi Ganeshan, the film stars Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi.

(Image courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram)

