Urvashi Rautela & Rumoured Ex Rishabh Pant Block Each Other, Actor's Rep Addresses Claim

Just a few days back, Urvashi Rautela and Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant were spotted enjoying a quiet dinner date at a plush restaurant in Mumbai. Minutes later, Pant took everyone by surprise by posting a sweet picture with his girlfriend, Isha Negi shutting down link-up rumors with Rautela. “I like me better when I’m with you,” the post was captioned. While Pant's adorable picture left many excited & happy for him, social media reports claiming 'Urvashi Rautela and her rumoured ex-boyfriend Rishabh Pant have blocked each other on WhatsApp, calls and other social media as well' flooded the internet.

Actor's representative addresses the matter

And now, the actor's representative has commented on it saying that it was a 'mutual decision' to block each other.

Reportedly, Negi and Pant have been seeing each other for over five years now. Their social media is filled with mushy posts for each other. In an earlier post, Pant wrote, “I just want to make you happy because you are the reason I am so happy.”

This isn't the first time when Urvashi has been linked to a cricketer. Previously, she was rumored to be dating Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. After her successful performance in the movie Pagalpanti, it was also reported that she received a dog as a gift from him. When Pandya announced his engagement to Natasa, on the first day of the New Year, Rautela commented on the post with a very sweet message for the duo. She wished the couple a wonderful life ahead filled with an everlasting love. Take a look at this sweet comment made by Urvashi Rautela here.

