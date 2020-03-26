Urvashi Rautela Thanks Her Fans On Instagram For Her Block-buster Song 'Bijli Ki Taar'

Urvashi Rautela is an avid social media user and loves to update her Instagram page with her amazing pictures and dance videos. She never fails to turn heads with her stunning outfits, music videos and dance performances. Recently, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram to thank her fans and audience who made her song, ‘Bijli Ki Taar’ a super hit blockbuster with more than 110 million views.

Also read | Urvashi Rautela Looks Enchanting In An All-black Shimmery Ensemble, Take A Look

The actor celebrated the super success of this song with a whole heart and a thank you video to her fans. She posted a video of this song on her Instagram with love for her fans who appreciated this song. In the song, Urvashi Rautela won the hearts of the fans by doing some killer dance moves, resulting in the song becoming viral.

110 MILLION ♥️♥️♥️♥️ Thanks for all your blessings be safe & healthy #BijliKiTaar

#love #UrvashiRautela

Also read | Why Urvashi Rautela's Instagram Account Is A Must On One's Following List

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

This song was released under the banner of T-Series's YouTube channel and has got more than 110 million views so far. Seeing this success of the song, Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela expressed her joy on Instagram and thanked all her fans. Bijli Ki Taar, the song of Bhushan Kumar was presented by Gulshan Kumar which was one of the most electrifying songs of the year 2019. The song featured Urvashi Rautela and Tony Kakkar in the video. The song is sung, composed and penned by Tony Kakkar. The video of Bijli Ki Taar is directed by Director Shabby. Here are some of her stunning performances on this viral song, Bijli Ki Taar, shared by Rautela on her social media handle:

Also read | Urvashi Rautela Looks Regal In This White Shimmery Saree That Has Left Fans Drooling

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Here's the song-

Also read | Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her Excellent Dance Skills On Instagram, Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.