Urvashi Rautela Knows How To Rock The Nude Lipstick Like A Boss; See Pics

Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela is well-known for her dazzling fashion sense. Fans also drool over the choice of nude lipstick shades that Urvashi wears. Read ahead to know-

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense.

The diva manages to make heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Another thing that fans drool over is the choice of nude lipstick shades that Urvashi wears and pulls off perfectly. Read ahead to know more about Urvashi Rautela and her obsession for nude lipsticks.

Urvashi Rautela has a thing for nude lipsticks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing a nude pink glossy lip colour. The nude shade that she has applied is perfectly complimenting her black tube hip-high mermaid gown. She has worn silver jewellery and tied her hair in a neat bun on top of her head.

Urvashi Rautela looks glamorous in this brown nude colour glossy lipstick. The lipstick is going perfectly with her green colour turtle neck maxi dress. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and a messy look, and has applied natural makeup.

Urvashi Rautela has worn a nude beige colour glossy lipstick, that is completing her look. She has worn a sky blue colour two-piece set, with a crop top and a high waist skirt. She has given her look and adorable touch by wearing heart-shaped earrings and keeping fringes.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
