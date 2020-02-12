Urvashi Rautela Slaying The Long Hair, Loud Accessories Statement; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela is known for her stunning looks and her dance numbers in several music videos and films. The 25-year-old actor is a diva with her bold and edgy looks. What makes her stand out of the crowd is the stunning ways she decides to keep her hair. Urvashi Rautela has followed the big and loud hair with stunning earrings looks several times

Here is a list of times when Urvashi Rautela slayed in big hair with great earrings

Urvashi Rautela wore a big golden hoops with jhumka dangles. Urvashi also paired it with glam make-up along with her wavy hair-do. She looked stunning in the look for a music video.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela's Best Traditional Outfits That Has Set Internet On Fire

Urvashi Rautela styled her hair in the mid-western style, with side partition and wave-locks. She styled them with bedazzled earrings. The golden and diamond earrings would go perfectly with any look.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In These Stunning RED Outfits; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela wore a massive hair bun with a risqué gown. She paired the sleek bun with crystal earrings and glowing make-up. Her big hair-do went well with her complete look.

A big sleek pony and Chanel earrings are just the right amount of style game to pair up with your pantsuit. Urvashi Rautela did just the same with this next look. She chose a big hairdo with the ponytail and paired it with the poppy earrings.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Inspired Pastel Colour Outfits To Add To Your Wardrobe

For this next look, Urvashi went all desi and also opted for the best accessories. Urvashi Rautela looked glam in her huge chaandbaalis and the mid partitioned loud hairdo. The hairdo was a mix of brown and blonde hair highlights.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela's List Of Popular Music Videos Will Leave You Awestruck

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.