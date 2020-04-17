Urvashi Rautela Makes The Most Of Lockdown By Playing Ludo King; Check Out Her Scores

With the news of COVID-19 lockdown being extended yet again till May 3, 2020, several Bollywood celebs are exploring different ways to spend their quarantine in the most productive way. Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela seems to have found solace in investing her quarantine period enjoying the latest trending game Ludo King. Take a look at the full story here.

Read: Times When Urvashi Rautela Amused Fans With Her Amazing Captions!

Urvashi Rautela spends her Quarantine time playing Ludo King

The Hate Story 4 actor enjoys a huge fanbase on social media, and she recently became the youngest Indian to cross the enviable mark of 25 million followers. Amid COVID-19 lockdown, Urvashi Rautela has developed a knack for playing some virtual games and her latest obsession is playing the Ludo King.

Ludo King is currently one of the most trending games over the net. Everyone seems to enjoy playing it thoroughly as it gets those childhood memories back. Several celebs have posted their winning scoreboard screenshots on their Instagram stories as well in the past. Urvashi Rautela too recently took her Instagram account to share pics of her Ludo King scorecard.

Read: Urvashi Rautela Is A True-blue Water Baby And THESE Pictures Are Proof

With this picture, not only we know how the stunning actor is enjoying playing this with her friends, but also the fact that she's really good at it. Urvashi wrote, "No.1 as Usual". Urvashi Rautela is very active on Instagram and keeps on updating her fans whenever she wins a match. Not just Urvashi but her friends and admirers to share on their Insta feed about her ludo king victory.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Shows Fans ‘light At The End Of The Tunnel’ Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Apart from playing this virtual game, The Great Grand Masti actor has also given and again urged her fans to fans amid the COVID-19 lockdown to stay safe and indoors. On multiple occasions, she has talked about how one can maintain social distancing and use their quarantine time in the best possible way.

Read: Ruskin Bond Live Streams Poetry And Book Reading Session Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.