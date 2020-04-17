Priyanka Chopra Shows Fans ‘light At The End Of The Tunnel’ Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

With the Coronavirus infecting more than 2 million people across the globe, the Government officials, across borders, are exercising every right in their authority to prevent local transmission of Coronavirus. Hollywood celebrities, who enjoy a great influence over social media and masses, too, have been urging fans to remain at home, avoiding physical contact and are also keeping fans positive amid the crisis. Recently, actor Priyanka Chopra showed fans ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ with her latest Instagram post.

Priyanka Chopra often makes sure that she keeps her fans' spirits high amid the COVID-19 lockdown, as she recently penned a positive message and shared a stunning sun-kissed picture of herself on Instagram. As seen in the picture shared, Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing for a selfie beneath the sun. In the picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen donning a turtle-neck sleeveless striped top, with a pair of white trousers. With the picture shared, Priyanka Chopra wrote: "There is always a light at the end of the tunnel... Hang in there world...😘". Take a look at the picture shared by the actor:

Priyanka does her bit for Coronavirus:

Thank you shri @narendramodi. We are strongest together. Thank you to everyone who also contributed and helped impact this important cause. https://t.co/uUxfSkreiD — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 5, 2020

The most vulnerable are the worst hit by COVID-19.

Join me in support of @samarpannorg's drive to provide food & sanitation kits to daily wagers & help them survive the COVID-19 lockdown.

Donate here: https://t.co/fofM7VubY7 🙏 pic.twitter.com/HhEHVHYptr — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 31, 2020

What's next for Priyanka?

Priyanka will be next seen along with Rajkummar Rao in the much-awaited Netflix original, The White Tiger. The actor will also be seen in a biopic of Sheela Anand, which follows the story of one of the leaders of the controversial Rajneesh movement during the 1980s. The actor has also been roped in for Matrix 4. It was recently announced that Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the Amazon Prime Original, Citadel.

