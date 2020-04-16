Times When Urvashi Rautela Amused Fans With Her Amazing Captions!

Urvashi Rautela is on cloud nine these days, as the diva crossed a whopping 25 million followers on Instagram, and became the youngest Indian to reach the mark. The fashionista truly knows the art of charming her fans with her endearing photos and interesting captions. On the work front, she will be next seen in Hindi version of Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2.

The Great Grand Masti star often keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts, but what draws our attention the most is Urvashi Rautela's Instagram captions. Talking about Urvashi Rautela's Instagram, let's take a look at some of her some riveting captions on the social media platform.

Urvashi Rautela's Most Interesting Captions

When Urvashi Rautela captioned her post with interesting message after jamming with rapper Badshah on his chartbuster hit Paagal. She wrote:

She's a bad girl 🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤

She got bad friends

She got one life

She's livin' it up

She don't give a f

It's your boy Badshah!

Ay! GameX launch 🚀 .

.

During the quarantine period in the month of March, Urvashi posted yet another picture of her with a hysterically funny caption. This not only showcased her goofy side, but also her pun-intended humour. She wrote:

Me waiting at my living room to have lunch with my imaginary friends.....#day17 .

The Pagalpanti actor stunned her fans when she posted this adorable picture of her in a bandhani blue saree. For someone who is known for her outlandish western ensembles, this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram picture came as a pleasant surprise, and fans loved it. But what truly drew our attention was her unique caption, which said:

मोहब्बत में बस नहीं चलता



In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram photo the Bollywood diva looks majestic in her white monokini. Yet it's her unique caption which grabbed all the eyeballs. So much so that it left her fans to wonder about Urvashi's inclination towards poetry.

Write your secrets in the sand and trust them with a mermaid 🧜🏽‍♀️

.

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

