Urvashi Rautela Is A True-blue Water Baby And THESE Pictures Are Proof

Urvashi Rautela recently made headlines, when the Hate Story 4 star became the youngest Indian to cross a whopping 25 million followers on Instagram. The stunning actor is one of the most followed Asian celebs on Instagram and leaves no stone unturned in keeping her fans glued to her social media account.

Urvashi Rautela who is currently enjoying her quarantine keeps her fans updated with her amusing posts. Talking about Urvashi Rautela's Instagram pictures, one thing we can't fail to notice is her love for the water. Urvashi Rautela is a complete water baby as one can see her Insta feed filled with her mesmerizing pictures in bikini. Take a look-

Urvashi Rautela's love for water is evident from these photos and videos

Urvashi Rautela looks gorgeous in this pool picture of hers

The Great Grand Masti actor looks in a happy place as she enjoys her time in the ocean, check out the video.

Urvashi is soaking under the sun, after a dip into the water

Rautela is all smiles for the camera as she relishes upon an illustrious breakfast spread in the pool.

Urvashi R can be seen enjoying her scuba diving lesson in the Maldives

On the work front, Rautela will be next seen opposite Vineet Kumar in an untitled movie helmed directed by Susi Ganeshan. This film is a Hindi remake of successful Tamil flick Thiruttu Payale 2. It also stars Kaalakaandi fame actor Akshay Oberoi in a pivotal role.

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

