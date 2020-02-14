Urvashi Rautela Always Manages To Dazzle In Her Shiny, Silver Outfits; See Pics

After winning several beauty pageants, Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with Singh Saab the Great opposite Sunny Deol. She is also known for her exceptional fitness, dancing skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks. Urvashi’s popularity rose ten folds post her music video with Yo Yo Honey Singh titled Love Dose.

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Read: Urvashi Rautela Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In These Green Outfits; See Pics

While Urvashi Rautela grabbed the audience’s attention with her unconventional role in Pagalpanti, her last release, it was the song Tera Bimar Mera Dil which went viral on social media in no time. Apart from her movies, Urvashi Rautela is also highly appreciated by fashion enthusiast across the nation for her impeccable fashion sense. The stunning Masti actor has time and again proved that she is a true fashionista with her brave fashion choice.

Read: Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans As She Recreates Princess Jasmine's Look

But one thing that we cannot fail to notice about Urvashi Rautela is her love for the colour silver. Her Instagram is filled with her pictures in silver outfits. Take a look at some of Urvashi Rautela's photos in shimmery silver outfits.

Times when Urvashi Rautela rocked her silver outfits

Urvashi Rautela sizzles in a modern shimmery silver sari

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi Rautela made heads turns with her silver quirky hooded dress

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Read: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In These Stunning RED Outfits; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela turns showstopper for LFW in a ravishing silver gown

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi Rautela looks ravishing in her blingy silver lehenga

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Read: Urvashi Rautela's Ethnic Style Book Is A Steal | Take A Look

Urvashi looks scintillating in this embellished silver gown

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.