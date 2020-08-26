Urvashi Rautela On Shooting For Her Telugu Film Amidst COVID-19: 'Work Has To Go On'

Urvashi Rautela is all geared up to start the shoot of her debut Telugu film, Black Rose. The actor recently hinted that even though it is a difficult situation, one's work cannot stop amidst this new normal. She also revealed that everyone on the sets is also following the necessary precautionary measures for the same.

Black Rose is helmed by Sampath Nandi

Talking to India Today, Urvashi said that it is tough to shoot amidst this new normal but the work cannot stop. She said that all the precautionary measures are being followed and its now, 'Lights, Camera, Mask On, Action' for all of them. The Hate Story 4 actor went on to say that there have been certain new norms implemented on the sets of the film, Black Rose. The movie is directed by Sampath Nandi.

Urvashi Rautela compares her character to Shylock

The actor also revealed some shades of her character in the movie which will also be releasing in Hindi. Urvashi said that her character is like Shylock who is one of the characters from William Shakespeare's play, The Merchant Of Venice. The Great Grand Masti actor said that Black Rose revolves around a narrative from the viewpoint of Kautilya's Arthsashtra which is a cult novel on economic strategies and military policies.

She further said that she plays the owner of a large group of companies called Lotus Capitals. Urvashi then added that despite the ongoing pandemic situation, she feels great to be back on the sets.

Urvashi also said that this is also one of the first movies whose shooting has started amidst the pandemic situation along with the Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottoms. The actor has earlier also worked in the Kannada movie titled Mr. Airvata. She was last seen in the film, Virgin Bhanupriya. The Singh Saab The Great actor revealed that she had to gain seven kilos for her role in the film that is almost 15.432 pounds. Urvashi added that the main reason behind this was her character Bhanupriya's speech, physicality, and persona in the movie is quite different from her own.

