Urvashi Rautela Welcomes Oscar To Her Family; Says, "I’ve Reached Peak Happy"

Urvashi Rautela has welcomed a new member to her family. Her pet dog named Oscar is the new member of the Rautela family. Urvashi Rautela seemed delighted to share the news with her followers on social media and hence shared a video along with a picture of puppy Oscar. The actor seemed extremely delighted and happy to get herself a furry friend and thus shared her joy online with her fans. Urvashi Rautela posted an adorable and charming video of the puppy which made fans completely adore the pup.

Urvashi Rautela welcomes Oscar to her family

Taking to social media, Urvashi Rautela shared a video initially of puppy Oscar who lay asleep on the actor’s lap. In the video, Urvashi can be seen caressing it and also being extra careful with her new furry friend. As the video pans above, the actor can be seen wearing her protective gear and thus making sure that she and the puppy are safe. In another post recently made, Urvashi Rautela posted a picture of Oscar. The puppy looked stunning with his black coat and rose-shaped collar tied to its neck. Fans of the actor were delighted and adored the young puppy. They found the two posts extremely adorable and praised the actor.

In the caption of the first post, which was a video, Urvashi Rautela announced that she has welcomed baby “Oscar Rautela” to the Rautela family. As soon as the actor shared the video, several comments from fans arrived in which they adored the young puppy and even sent several positive messages to Urvashi Rautela.

In the second post, Urvashi wrote a long and heartfelt note for her new pet. She once again welcomed baby Oscar and added a bunch of emojis to show her excitement. She then proceeded to mention that she was quite happy and claimed to have reached peak happiness after getting the puppy. She then ended the caption by mentioning that the puppy will be like a family to her as she considers to have added it to her Rautela family. Thus the actor showed her love for Oscar Rautela.

