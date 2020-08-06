Urvashi Rautela To Sushant Singh Rajput; List Of Actors Who Made B-town Debut In 2013

The year 2013, proved to be phenomenal for the Hindi Film Industry as some potential superstars made their debut. In 2013, several big names today, made their Bollywood debut with some great films. All these actors have a come a long since their first B-town project, and are now counted amongst famous commercial actors. So take a look at the list popular Bollywood actors who made their debut in the year 2013.

Popular Celebrities Who Made Their Acting Debut In Bollywood In 2013

1. Urvashi Rautela

After making waves in the fashion industry, and bagging the Miss India Universe title in 2012. Urvashi Rautela made an impressive debut in Hindi Cinema with Singh Saab the Great opposite superstar Sunny Deol. Urvashi Rautela essayed the role of Sunny's wife in the film. Celebrated director Anil Sharma helmed the action-romantic flick. In the current times, Urvashi Rautela is an established name in Bollywood and is now gearing for her next release Virgin Bhanpriya.

2. Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput managed to win million hearts with his debut Hindi movie Kai Po Che. After ruling the Indian Television world as Manav in Pavitra Rishta, Sushant Singh Rajput's debut Bollywood film also received a warm reception at the BO window. Sushant Singh Rajput then featured in back-to-back commercially successful movies and, cemented a strong niche for himself in Bollywood. The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise on June 14, 2020, shocked the nation. Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara is one the most awaited OTT releases ever, which will air on 24 July 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

3. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu, who is one of the biggest names in Bollywood currently, also made her Bollywood debut in the year 2013 with Chashme Baddoor. The David Dhawan movie also starred Ali Zafar in the lead role. Post her debut, Taapsee has given the viewers biggest blockbusters in the form of Pink, Naam Shabana, and Thappad amid others. She has been a part of several films with celebrated directors in different genres.

4. Tamannaah Bhatia

South superstar Tamannaah Bhatia too made her debut in the Hindi Film Industry in the year 2013 with Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. The film tanked at the box-office, and then Tamannaah paved her way to regional cinema. However, the diva also did some other Bollywood post Chand Sa Roshan Chehra like Entertainment, Himmatwala etc, Some of her biggest films include Baahubali film series, Entertainment etc.

5. Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor who is a famous Bollywood beauty also made her debut in 2013. Vaani Kapoor was paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Shuddh Desi Romance. The YRF film did well at the box-office, and Vaani won several accolades for her performance in the romantic drama. Vaani Kapoor has worked with names like Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in her acting career so far. Vaani Kapoor's last film War was a blockbuster hit at the box-office.

