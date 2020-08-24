Urvashi Rautela Looks Gorgeous In Mermaid Slit Gown As She Shares BTS From Her Photoshoot

Urvashi Rautela is a very active celebrity on social media. From posting about what is happening in and around the world to actively sharing posts with her family and friends, the actor has kept fans glued to their seats with all eyes her social media feed. The actor has recently shared pictures from her photoshoot, wearing a black gown. Read ahead.

Urvashi Rautela’s photoshoot in a black gown

Apart from being a versatile actor and an over-achiever, Urvashi Rautela is also an internet sensation today. The actor’s social media feed is loved by all her fans. Recently, on August 24, 2020, Urvashi Rautela took to her official Instagram handle to share three posts from her photoshoot.

In Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post, she can be seen all dressed up for the photoshoot. She can be seen wearing a tube black colour mermaid style gown, that has a huge slit up till her waist, on the right-hand side of her gown. The actor can be seen wearing diamond earrings that are long and hanging and shimmery silver high heels. She has worn diamond-studded accessories all around her wrist and her fingers.

Urvashi Rautela has tied her wavy hair in a huge, tight, and neat bun at the back of her head. Urvashi Rautela has applied nude and glossy shade makeup while opting for a smokey eye look.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen on the screen when her movie, Virgin Bhanupriya released on July 16, 2020. The movie had an OTT platform release, due to the pandemic. It released on Zee 5 and cast Urvashi Rautela, Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia, and Rumana Molla as lead characters. The movie is an adaptation of the Hollywood movie, Easy A, starring Emma Stone.

The plot of the film revolves around Bhanupriya, played by Urvashi Rautelia, who is a conservative college-going girl. One fine day she decides to lose her virginity and thinks that it would be the easiest thing in today's world. However, all her attempts fail. Urvashi Rautela will next be seen in UR Jameel’s Miss Match India. The film also stars casting Nimrat Kaur, Bipasha Basu, and Anupam Kher as lead characters. The movie is still in its pre-production stage.

