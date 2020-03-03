Asim Riaz And Jacqueline Fernandez’s Music Video To Be A Perfect Holi Treat

Rumour mills were abuzz that Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz will soon be collaborating with rapper Bohemia. However, Asim's fans were overjoyed when Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez confirmed about her collaboration with him for a music video by posting a selfie with the runner-up. The lovely picture was taken while rehearsing for the music video.

Asim and Jacqueline have been sharing some fun BTS pictures and videos from their sets. Reportedly, the track will be a fun Holi song. However, the official date for the release of the song is not out yet. Fans had already started speculating that the track will be on the festival of Holi as one can see Asim's white shirt stained with pink gulaal in the BTS pictures. Asim Riaz also shared a fun BTS video with Jacqueline Fernandez on his Instagram story.

The track will be crooned by Neha Kakkar

Asim is looking dapper in a white shirt and trousers which he has paired with a blue tie. While Jacqueline is looking pretty in a baby pink lehenga choli. According to media reports, the song will be a recreated version of the cult Bollywood song, Mere Angne Mein. It will be crooned by Neha Kakkar. The fun music video will be helmed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao.

Jacqueline Fernandez spills beans about the track

Jacqueline Fernandez recently revealed in a recent interview with an esteemed publication about the track with Asim Riaz. She said that the song will have some traditional dance steps but overall it will have a modern touch. The Roy actor also added that the song was a little out of her comfort zone but she got attracted to it nevertheless due to the enticing concept.

It will be interesting to witness Asim and Jacqueline's chemistry in the music video. The Bigg Boss 13 finalist will also be seen in a music video where he will be starring opposite his alleged girlfriend Himanshi Khurana.

