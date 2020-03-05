Urvashi Rautela Or Rakul Preet Singh - Who Slayed The Blue Bikini?

Urvashi Rautela and Rakul Preet Singh are two very popular names in the film industry. Urvashi Rautela made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013) featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in hit movies like Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. The beauty queen is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes many heads turn with her statement-making public appearances.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh is one of the finest new-age actors in the industry at the moment. Rakul made her debut in Bollywood with Divya Kumar’s directorial debut Yaariyan (2014). She was last seen on the big-screen in De De Pyar De (2019), alongside Ajay Devgn and Tabu. Rakul has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her acting skills and people from the industry have accepted her with open arms. Apart from being a fabulous actress, Rakul Preet Singh is also well-known for her fashion statements.

Recently, both the actors were spotted flaunting blue bikinis. Check out their pictures in blue bikini here.

Urvashi Rautela or Rakul Preet Singh - Who is your favourite blue bikini babe?

Urvashi is currently enjoying her vacation the Maldives and she captioned her vacation post with, “Maldives water got me glistening. A little break in paradise”. Urvashi uploaded a picture of her in an aqua blue bikini. She sported black sunglasses and a red flower behind her ear. She left her hair open, letting them flow naturally. The actor is also seen holding a blue beach hat.

In comparison to Urvashi Rautela, Rakul Preet Singh is seen posing at a beach in a dark blue floral criss-cross bikini. She has worn black sun-glasses. Rakul Preet has left her wavy red and black hair open, tying just one braid.

