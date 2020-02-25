Urvashi Rautela Takes Self-love To Another Level; Says 'My Birthday Should Be A Holiday'

Urvashi Rautela who is known for her roles in Sanam Re and Hate Story 4, turns 26 today, February 25. The actor has a huge fan following and her Instagram just proves it right. She is quite active on social media and does not fail to impress fans with her personal and professional whereabouts.

The actor is widely admired for her experimental looks and on-point style game. On her special day, Urvashi took to her Instagram and shared an alluring picture of herself with a self-praising caption.

Urvashi Rautela has an interesting birthday caption for herself

Its Urvashi Rautela's birthday today. While fans in huge numbers have gushed to wish the actor on her special day, she also left no stone unturned in wishing herself. Rautela, on her birthday night, took to her Instagram and shared a picture of herself donning a silky t-shirt. Calling herself the most amazing person on earth, Urvashi thanks her fans for the pouring love and says it should be a holiday. Take a look at her post:

After entertaining the audience with her fun role in Anees Bazmee's directorial Pagalpanti, Urvashi Rautela, in December, wrapped up shooting for her upcoming untitled film, which is a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit Thiruttu Payale 2.

In the film, the actor will be reportedly seen playing the love interest of Vineet Kumar. The movie also stars Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor Akshay Oberoi as an antagonist.

(Image courtesy: Urvashi Rautela Instagram)

