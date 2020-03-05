The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Urvashi Rautela Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine In These Yellow Outfits; See Pics

Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela is counted amidst some of stylish actors in B-town today. She is known for impeccable taste in fashion. Check out her dazzling yellow outfits.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is counted amidst the most stylish actors in Bollywood currently. The diva was last seen in the comedy film Pagalpanti. She has always managed to keep her fashion game on point. The diva has time and again stunned many with her unconventional choice of films, impeccable dancing skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Talking about Urvashi Rautela's photos, the Singh Saab The Great actor has her Instagram handle filled with some stunning photos of her in dazzling yellow outfits. Let's take a look at some of Urvashi Rautela's best yellow attires-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Read: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In These Stunning RED Outfits; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela's dazzling yellow outfits 

Urvashi Rautela slays in a layered pale yellow sleeveless dress 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

The beauty queen looks scintillating in this off-shoulder mustard dress with voluminous sleeves 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

Read: Urvashi Rautela's Ethnic Style Book Is A Steal | Take A Look

The 'Love Dose' girl's uber-chic yellow co-ord outfit is a real steal from her wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

Urvashi makes heads turns in this high-slit yellow dress 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

Read: Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans As She Recreates Princess Jasmine's Look

Read: Urvashi Rautela And Other B'Town Actors Who Featured In Yo Yo Honey Singh's Music Videos

Urvashi turns up the heat in this solid yellow dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

The 'Hate Story 4' actor looks ethereal in this voguish yellow saree 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

Read: Urvashi Rautela Has Worked With Popular Bollywood Actors In Her Career So Far; Read

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Harsh Vardhan
HEALTH MIN'S CORONAVIRUS STATEMENT
BJP
BJP'S CAA DISCUSSION IN ASSEMBLY
Mithali Raj
MITHALI RAJ FEELS FOR ENGLAND WOMEN
Coronavirus
CONGRESS LEADERS TAKE PRECAUTIONS
Stuart Broad
STUART BROAD SLAMS ICC
Harry
FINAL ROYAL VISIT OF HARRY, MEGHAN