Urvashi Rautela Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine In These Yellow Outfits; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela is counted amidst the most stylish actors in Bollywood currently. The diva was last seen in the comedy film Pagalpanti. She has always managed to keep her fashion game on point. The diva has time and again stunned many with her unconventional choice of films, impeccable dancing skills and drop-dead gorgeous looks.

Talking about Urvashi Rautela's photos, the Singh Saab The Great actor has her Instagram handle filled with some stunning photos of her in dazzling yellow outfits. Let's take a look at some of Urvashi Rautela's best yellow attires-

Urvashi Rautela's dazzling yellow outfits

Urvashi Rautela slays in a layered pale yellow sleeveless dress

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The beauty queen looks scintillating in this off-shoulder mustard dress with voluminous sleeves

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The 'Love Dose' girl's uber-chic yellow co-ord outfit is a real steal from her wardrobe

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi makes heads turns in this high-slit yellow dress

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi turns up the heat in this solid yellow dress

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The 'Hate Story 4' actor looks ethereal in this voguish yellow saree

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

