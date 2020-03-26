Urvashi Rautela Looks Enchanting In An All-black Shimmery Ensemble, Take A Look

Urvashi Rautela made headlines recently when she collaborated with American actor King Bach for spreading more awareness about Coronavirus on an international scale, during her self-quarantine period. Known for her drop-dead gorgeous looks and outlandish fashion sense, Urvashi is touted as one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood. The beauty queen sure knows the art of charming her fans with her stunning photos on social media.

Urvashi Rautela enjoys a massive fanbase in digital space. Taking about Urvashi Rautela's movies some of her best works include Hate Story 4, Great Grand Masti, Sanam Re, and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela's impeccable taste in fashion has always been the talk of the town. The Singh Saab The Great actor recently took her Instagram to share some stunning pictures of her in the all-black dazzling outfit, let's take a look.

Urvashi Rautela dazzles in an all-black ensemble

In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post the Bollywood diva is making heads turn in this all-black ensemble. One can see Urvashi donning a black crop top with golden sequins and leather straps along with matching shimmery pants.

In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram photo, the gorgeous actor looks ravishing. The way she accessorised her overall look with a pair of golden earrings and leather belts with meticulous golden details is highly impressive.

For hair, Urvashi opted for a soft wavy hairdo with a side parting. Her makeup complimented accentuated her entire look to a great extent. She wore a shimmery golden eyeshadow with lots of mascara and winged eyeliner. For lips, Urvashi picked a glossy nude shade.

On the work front, she will be next seen opposite Vineet Kumar in an untitled Hindi film directed by Susi Ganeshan. This flick would be a remake of successful Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. It also stars Kaalakaandi fame actor Akshay Oberoi in a pivotal role.

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

