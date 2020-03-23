Urvashi Rautela Shows How To Maintain Social Distancing During Coronavirus Outbreak

With the Coronavirus outbreak officially declared as a pandemic, people have been advised to avoid social gatherings until things calm down. Countries are been locked down and everyone is requested to adopt social distancing and self-isolation to avoid the spread of the COVID-19. During this tough time, all the celebrities are also urging their fans to stay indoors and maintain social distancing to stay safe and healthy. Urvashi Rautela is also seen doing the needful.

Recently, the Hate Story 4 actor posted a throwback video of her on Instagram. In the video, Urvashi Rautela is seen dancing at the beach of Maldives. She gave her fans a lovely message for maintaining social distancing amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Urvashi Rautela captioned the video saying, "Sending lots of love to you today. Be kind. Help where you can. Practice social distancing. Support those at the front line of our societies. And listen to the experts! If you use this as an opportunity to mock or oppress your opponents then that really shows your true worth. Ignore the hate and ignorance. We're in this together. #COVID19 ." Check out the post -

In another post supporting social distancing, Urvashi Rautela taught fans some fitness tricks. She shared a video of her performing yoga at home. The Pagalpanti actor influenced fans to practice self-quarantine by avoiding gyms and similar gatherings.

She captioned the video as, 24 MILLION 🤍🤍 love on @Instagram love you all ♥️

practicing self quarantine doing #BACKWALKOVER(CHAKRASANA+BACKBONE+URDHVA DHANURASANA) indoors ! Self training is best training .

To my 24M family & loved ones i’d like to encourage all of you to workout indoors amidst the Coronavirus heath scare.

