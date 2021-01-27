Urvashi Rautela Spotted At Airport; Distributes Tirumala Prasad To Paps

Urvashi Rautela has a huge fan following on social media handles where she keeps her followers updated with her daily life. The actor was recently snapped at an airport as she was returning from Tirupati Balaji Temple, Tirumala. She even distributed Tirupati Prasad to the paps, following which the video started doing the rounds on social media earlier this morning.

A video of Urshavi Rautela, where she interacted with several fans at the airport and took selfies with them has gone viral on the internet. The paps even complimented how beautiful she looked in her golden saree. The post was captioned: “Urvashi Rautela distributes Tirupati Prasad to PapsðŸ“¸âœˆï¸

#urvashirautela snapped at airport”. Check out the post of the same below.

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Urvashi Rautela's movies

On the occasion of Republic Day, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram profile and posted a video of herself wishing her fans the same. The actor held the Indian flag in her hand and was heard saying in the video, “Hey guys! Wishing you all a happy Republic day! Jai Hind!” She saluted in the camera and wrote in the caption, “Freedom in the mind, strength in the words, pureness in our blood, pride in our souls, zeal in our hearts, let’s salute our India on Republic Day.

A thousand salutes to the great nation of ours. May it become even more prosperous. Wisdom comes not from age, but from education and learning. We Salute the Brave Souls of India Bhagat Singh, Mahatma Gandhi, Sarojini Naidu, and Rabindranath Tagore on This Republic Day!

Happy Republic Day 2021 all the way from #TirupatiBalajiTemple” Check out the post below.

Fans react to Urvashi Rautela's videos

This video of Urvashi Rautela was very well received by her fans who flooded the post with numerous comments and reactions. A number of people flocked to the post and expressed how much they miss watching Urvashi Rautela's movies on the big screen. Several other fans of the actor wrote in the comments that they loved and enjoyed watching her in her previous film. Check out some of the fan comments on Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram below.

Many other people sent her much love and warm regards on the post and left heart and kiss emoticons. A number of other fans wrote in the comments that she is inspirational and wished her luck for his career and future endeavours. A lot of other fans also requested her to post more such pictures and videos on her profile. Check out some of the fan comments on the post below.

