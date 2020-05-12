Urvashi Rautela Starrer 'Hate Story 4' Jukebox Is A Must-have In Your Playlist

Urvashi Rautela is an Indian actor, model and a pageant winner. Urvashi’s 2018 film Hate Story 4 was a crime drama. Director Vishal Pandya had directed the film. The film's jukebox has received tremendous response from the audiences. The songs from the jukebox like Aashiq Banaya Aapne and others were super hit. Read more about the amazing jukebox of this Urvashi Rautela starter here-

Aashiq Banaya Aapne

Singer Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar sang the song Aashiq Banaya Aapne which has received more than 143 million views on Youtube. In the romantic song Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Urvashi Rautela can be seen showcasing her beautiful moves. The music composer is Tanishk Bagchi whereas the lyricists are Manoj Muntashir. The music is labelled under T-Series.

Boond Boond Mein Arko Feat. Jubin Nautiyal & Neeti Mohan

Renowned singers Jubin Nautiyal & Neeti Mohan have sung this song. The lyrics song is penned by Manoj Muntashir & Sanjay Gupta. The music is composed by Aditya Dev. Director Vishal Pandya has made the film Hate Story 4. The romantic song Boond Boond Mein featuring Urvashi Rautela is showing romance brewing between the lead pair. The song is viewed for more than 234 million times on Youtube.

Tum Mere Ho Mithoon

Tum Mere Ho Mithoon feature the vocals of Jubin Nautiyal & Amrita Singh. Another romantic song from the movie Hate Story 4 featuring Urvashi Rautela.The song is composed and arranged & produced by Mithoon. The lyrics of the song is written by Manoj Muntashir. Song Mixed & Mastered by Eric Pillai at Future Sound of Bombay Asst Mixing Engineers Michael Edwin Pillai & Lucky music is labelled under T-Series. The song is viewed for more than 931 million times on Youtube.

Badnaamiyan

Singer Armaan Malik sang the song Badnaamiyaan. The sad love song features Urvashi Rautela is which she is seen refusing to accept the love for her partner. The music is composed by Baman-Chand whereas the lyrics are penned by Rashmi Virag. The music is produced by Abhijit Vaghani. The song is viewed for more than 907 million times on Youtube.

Naam Hai Mera

Naam Hai Mera is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi and sung by Neeti Mohan. Lyrics penned by Shabbir Ahmed were hailed by the audieances. Original Credits Song was Naam Hai Tera. It was sung and created by singer Himesh Reshammiya. The lyricist was Sameer. Naam Hai tera was from the album Aap Ka Suroor. The song is viewed for more than 459 million times on Youtube.

Mohabbat Nasha Hai

Another romantic sad song from the movie Hate Story 4 is about the actor who is seen missing his love Urvashi Rautela. Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar have sung the song. The music was composed by Tony Kakkar and the lyrics were written by Kumaar. The song is viewed for more than 213 million times on Youtube.

