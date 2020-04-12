Saif Ali Khan's Best Rated Movies From 1990s | Check Out List Here

Saif Ali Khan started his acting career in the film industry in the year 1993 with the film Parampara. He has spent decades in the entertainment industry. With his versatile acting skills, Saif is now one of the most loved actors of Bollywood. Recently, his web series Sacred Games went on to have a second successful season. Check out his movies from the '90s that show his success from those years.

Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994)

Main Khiladi Tu Anari movie was produced by United Seven Combines, Venus Records & Tapes. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan and Shilpa Shetty in the lead roles. The story of the film is about the police officer who seeks revenge after his brother is killed by the underworld don. Things take a turn when a movie star shadows a police officer for researching a movie role. The movie and songs were both loved by moviegoers.

Kachche Dhaage (1999)

Milan Luthria directed film is about two step-brothers who were forced to work together to avoid being caught due to terrorist activities. The story of the film is penned by Sanjay Chhel, Anjum Rajabali and featured the renowned stars like Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Manisha Koirala. The film hit the screens on February 19, 1999. IMDb rated the film with 6 stars.

Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

Under the direction of Sooraj R. Barjatya, Hum Saath Saath Hain featured Mohnish Bahl, Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Reema Lagoo and Tabu among other A-list actors in the lead roles. The plot of the movie is about the joint family who gets separated because of a misunderstanding, and the family drama did very well in terms of pleasing the audience. The movie hit the screens on November 5, 1999.

