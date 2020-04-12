Richa Chadha's Films That Tanked At The Box Office; See Full List

Richa Chadha started her career in the film industry with her debut film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye! She was recognised after her film Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. In 2015, she got her first leading role in the film Masaan and since then she is called a girl who has created a niche for herself in the film industry. There have been several ups and downs in Richa Chadha’s career. Here are some of her films that tanked at the box-office.

Richa Chadha movies that tanked at Box-office

Jia Aur Jia (2017)

The drama film based on two different women with the same name. The movie is directed by Howard Rosemeyer and starred Richa Chadha, Kalki Koechlin, Arslan Goni. According to IMDb, the movie is Howard Rosemeyer's debut production. IMDb has rated 3.5 stars. The movie collected almost ₹72,10,000 according to Box-Office India.

Main Aur Charles (2015)

Prawaal Raman has written and directed this story about a serial killer and a conman who escapes the prison and becomes the target of an honest policeman who is determined to catch him. The film featured Alexx O'Nell as Richard, Richa Chadha as Mira Sharma, Adil Hussain as Amod Kanth.

According to IMDb, the film is based on 1986 Tihar jail escape by Charles Shobraj. IMDb has given 6.3 stars to the film. According to IMDb, before releasing the film with the title Mai Aur Charles in 2015, several names came up like Bottomline -A Slap in The Face of Redemption, Jailbreak, Serpent Files, BAD by different directors and producers. Approximately the movie has earned INR100,000,000.

Tamanchey: Pyar Me Dil Pe Mar Goli (2014)

This is a love story of two criminals who are on the run. The film is directed by Navneet Behal. The dialogues and the screenplay are penned by Shailesh Singh. The film featured Nikhil Dwivedi as Munna, Richa Chadha as Babu - Bindiya Thakur, Damandeep Singh as Rana. IMDb rated 4.6 stars to the film. The movie was released on October 10, 2014. The earned approximately ₹1,38,75,000 according to the Box Office India.

