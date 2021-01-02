Urvashi Rautela Surprises Her Mother With A Gold Plated Cake On Her Birthday; See Pictures

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos with her mother as she celebrated her birthday. The actor revealed on social media how she celebrated her mother’s birthday and what surprise did she give her mother and also penned a heartfelt note along with the pictures. Urvashi Rautela's photos started doing the rounds on social media soon after they were uploaded on the social media platform.

Urvashi Rautela surprise for her mother's birthday

Urvashi Rautela surprised her mother with real gold plated cake on the occasion of her birthday. The actor wrote in the caption of her post, “Happy Birthday, Momsy #MeeraRautela ! I want you to know that I am nothing without you, but I can be everything with you by my side. Love you! Every day I wake up, I always have you to thank. I have your guidance, your warmth, your love, and your heart: someone who loves me unconditionally. Right or wrong, you are always my Mom. No one can ever take your place in my heart. I love you forever and ever. No matter where I go or whom I meet, you will always be Number One to me”. In the pictures, Urvashi and her mother were seen dressed up in gowns as they posed for the camera. Check out the post of the same below.

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram

Netizens react to Urvashi Rautela's family pictures

A number of fans of the actor gushed to the post and left their comments and reactions on the same. Many people wrote in the comments how stunning Urvashi Rautela and her mother were looking in the pictures. Several other fans appreciated the heartfelt note the actor had written for her mother.

Many other fans of the actor sent birthday wishes to her mother. Several other people sent love and warm regards to the actor and her mother and left heart and kiss emoticons. Take a look at some of the fan comments below.

Urvashi Rautela on work front

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Virgin Bhanupriya in the titular character. The film was directed by Ajay Lohan and the actor shared the screen with Archana Puran Singh in supporting role. Urvashi Rautela will soon be seen in a Telugu film, Black Rose. The movie will mark her debut in the Telugu film industry. The movie will release in Hindi language as well.

