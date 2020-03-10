Urvashi Rautela's Modern Saris Are A Real Steal From Her Wardrobe- Take A Look

Urvashi Rautela who was last seen in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti is counted amongst the fittest and most stylish new-age actors in B-town currently. Her brilliant dance tracks like Sara Zaamana, Tera Bimar Mera Dil etc have topped the charts over weeks. Urvashi Rautela has time and again given us some major fashion goals with her impeccable sense of style.

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

At a recent event, Urvashi Rautela's flowy red gown was the talk of the town. The beauty queen looks ravishing in everything she wears, be it traditional or western attires. In fact, the Singh Saab the Great actor looks simply enchanting when she opts for a sari. Take a look at some of the best Urvashi Rautela's sari looks, in which she looked breathtaking.

Times when Urvashi Rautela looked scintillating in a sari

Urvashi Rautela looks beguiling in this printed yellow sari

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi Rautela's maroon sari with sequin golden blouse is a real steal from her wardrobe

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi aces her fashion game with this stylish flannel green and black sari

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The 'Pagalpanti' star looks ethereal in this frosty green embellished sari

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

UR's kanjeevaram sari is must-have in every girl's wardrobe

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The 'Great Grand Masti' actor looks voguish in this royal blue modern sari

Image Credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

