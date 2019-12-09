Urvashi Rautela To Be Seen In A Brand-new Avatar In The Hindi Remake Of Thiruttu Payale 2

Directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced by Ramesh Reddy in 2017, the Tamil Language movie Thirrutu Payale 2 will reportedly be remade in Hindi. Actor Akshay Oberoi along with Vineet Kumar Singh and Urvashi Rautela has been roped in for the Hindi remake, which will be directed by Susi Ganeshan who directed the original movie as well. After the cast was finalised, the shooting began in the city of Lucknow. It has been reported that the movie shall be shot across the cities of Lucknow and Varanasi. According to reports to a leading entertainment portal, Akshay Oberoi, who was previously seen in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, would be portraying a negative role in the movie. Urvashi Rautela will be portraying the role of a girl-next-door who belongs to Varanasi.

Urvashi talks about her character

Urvashi Rautela, in a recent interview to a leading media portal, said that she is very excited about her character as this would be the first time she will be appearing as a simple girl on the silver screen. Urvashi further added that she was looking forward to challenging roles and has been open to trying new looks. As she has always appeared in glamorous roles, she further said that experimenting with looks makes an actor versatile and therefore she shall put her heart and soul in the character. The actor also revealed that as soon as she stumbled upon the script of the movie, she fell in love with her character.

The plot of the movie:

The plot of the film revolves around an honest police officer who is given secretive tasks to complete. The officer ends up finding out about a character who blackmails women for money and threatens to tar their reputation. The protagonist tries to unveil the antagonist’s mask and save his wife, but the antagonist seems to be a step ahead of him.

