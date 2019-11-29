Taapsee Pannu Wants Urvashi Rautela To Change Her Costume Stylist

Taapsee Pannu is on a hustle with three back to back blockbuster hits in 2019. From Badla to Saand Ki Aankh, the actor has been winning hearts with her performance. The actor is also known to be extremely vocal about her opinion in context to both her professional and personal life. She was recently invited to Neha Dhupia's chat show, where she spoke about Urvashi Rautela getting a new stylist.

Taapsee talks about Urvashi's stylist

Taapsee Pannu, while talking to Neha, spoke about her career choices and controversies revolving around her. The actor was asked to name an actor who she thinks needs a new stylist. Taapsee candidly took Urvashi Rautela’s name. Taapsee was keen enough to justify her answer and said that Urvashi is blessed with a great figure. Furthermore, she added that she wishes to see the actor in better clothes that actually defines her style.

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu Says 'Amitabh Bachchan Given More Credit For Badla But I Had More Scenes'

Apart from this, Taapsee also spoke about various other things. She mentioned two of her worst co-stars she has ever worked with. One being Jacqueline Fernandez, for being ‘too hot’ and the second being Vicky Kaushal for exceptional acting skills. Taapsee Pannu also commented on Harshvardhan Kapoor. Taaapsee Pannu, in an interview, also revealed that she won't be quitting South Indian films right now.

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu Shares That Quitting South Indian Films Will Be A 'stupid Move'

On the work front, Taapsee was last seen in Tarun Mansukhani's directorial Saand Ki Aankh. She will be next seen in Abhinav Sinha's Thappad. The motion poster of her another film Rashmi Rocket is out too. Apart from Bollywood, she has various south Indian projects too in her kitty including Nuvvevaru, among others.

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu Discloses Her Cheat Sheet To Becoming A Bollywood Star

Also Read| Taapsee Pannu Memes Make A Wave On Twitter As #TaapseeOnFire Trends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.