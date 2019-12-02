Urvashi Rautela Leaves Internet Stunned With Her Insane Flexibility In This Video, Watch

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is a true fashionista. Recently, her song with Tony Kakkar became viral among the youngsters, hitting a massive 69 million views mark on YouTube. The actress was last seen on the silver screen in Anees Bazmee's film Pagalpanti that released in November 22 this year. In a recent BTS video shared by the actress, she can be seen dishing out goals in terms of flexibility. She can be seen wearing a sheer red blouse and skirt.

Watch the video below-

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Pagalpanti finally released on November 22, 2019. The film has an ensemble cast consisting of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla in the lead roles. However, reports suggest that even the star-studded casting has not played in favor of the film. Pagalpanti is director Anees Bazmee's latest venture in his staple commercial comedy films. Though the director has delivered some of the biggest hits in Bollywood like Welcome and Singh is Kinng, his latest film evidently struggled to find its audience at the box-office. Pagalpanti opened to negative reviews by critics and currently stands at a meager 3.0 rating on IMDb.

Upcoming projects of the actress:

Apart from being in Bollywood, Urvashi has also been a part of numerous projects. Reports suggest that she has started a foundation under her own name to help the underprivileged children in India. She has also launched her own app. She has won many beauty pageant titles and is termed as the "Youngest Most Beautiful Woman in the Universe".

