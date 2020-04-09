Urvashi Rautela To Dance With Gopichand In 'Seetimaarr'? Read Full Details

Urvashi Rautela, who ventured into modeling before becoming a part of Bollywood, made her silver screen debut with Singh Saab: The Great, which is helmed by Sunny Deol and got released in 2013. After venturing into the Kannada film industry in 2015, the actress shot to stardom with back-to-back hits including Sanam Re and Great Grand Masti. Apart from slaying lead roles, the Hate Story 4 actor is also widely known for her dancing skills. As per reports, she is now set to appear in a new dance song. Read on:

Urvashi Rautela to make her debut in a dance song opposite Gopichand

Reportedly, Urvashi Rautela will soon be kickstarting her journey in the Tollywood film industry with Sampath Nandi's Seetimaar. If the rumours are to be believed, the 26-year-old actor will be appearing alongside Gopichand for a special dance song.

According to reports, the producers were in search of a new persona, so they enlisted Urvashi Rautela. The song is reportedly set to woo the audience. The song is more likely to be shot after the Coronavirus lockdown gets over.

Helmed by Sampath Nandi, the action flick will feature Tottempudi Gopichand, veteran actor Bhoomika Chawla and Tamannaah Bhatia in prominent roles. Digangana Suryavasnhi will also be seen playing a pivotal role in the movie. Produced under the banner name Srinivasaa Silver Screen, reportedly, some major parts of the movie have already been filmed. The team has roped in Mani Sharma to compose music for the film.

On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Pagalpanti alongside Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz and others. She will next be seen in Ajay Lohan's Virgin Bhanupriya. The movie will feature the actor in the lead role.

