Urvashi Rautela Reveals That She Is In An 'Isolationship'; See Post

Urvashi Rautela marked her Bollywood debut with Singh Saab The Great in 2013 and since then there was no looking back. The actor appeared in various flicks including Sanam Re, Hate Story 4, Great Grand Masti and Pagalpanti. Known for her beauty, she has received various pageants. Besides, Urvashi Rautela gained popularity for her sartorial choices, which consist of ruffles, fringes, and shimmer.

Urvashi Rautela's video in a pink bikini

Urvashi Rautela is quite active on social media. During the COVID-19 lockdown, she has been sharing numerous throwback photos and spreading the awareness on her official Instagram page. In one of her recent posts, Rautela is rejoicing in a pool wearing a bright pink-orange bikini. She wrote a hilarious caption along accompanying the photo admitting that she is in an “Isolationship”. Here’s the post shared by Urvashi Rautela.

However, some of Urvashi Rautela's photos and videos led to trolling. She shared various posts in the same outfits. Therefore, her followers talked about the same.

Urvashi Rautela's photos and videos

Earlier also, Urvashi Ratuela posted a few bikini-clad photos and videos of herself. Netizens cannot get enough of them as she rejoices amid the blues.

On the other hand, Urvashi Rautela's fans and followers could not get over her beach pics. They also craved to be at the beach and enjoy. Rautela's pool photos also prove that she is truly a water baby.

