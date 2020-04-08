Urvashi Rautela And Malaika Arora In Gorgeous Backless Outfits

Urvashi Rautela kickstarted her acting career in 2013 with Singh Saab: The Great and she garnered huge attention for her acting skills, dancing abilities and fashion sense. Malaika Arora has also created her own niche in the Bollywood film industry and also in the fashion world. She is known for her bold and unconventional looks. Urvashi Rautela recently shared a stunning picture with a backless dress and that reminded fans of Malaika Arora's look in a backless dress.

Urvashi Rautela and Malaika Arora in stunning backless outfits

To make the most of her quarantine time, Urvashi Rautela chose to do a photoshoot right at her home. The actor took it to her Instagram page and shared a picture of herself in a risqué outfit. The Paagalpanti (2019) actor has been posting portrayals of herself all decked up.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor expressed her feelings on how bored and exhausted she was. Rautela seems to have taken an offbeat path to entertain the audience and make the most of her quarantine time.

Urvashi Rautela's look in the backless dress reminded fans of Malaika Arora's look in another backless outfit, which she sported a couple of months ago. Malaika Arora sported a silver hologram halter-neck gown that accentuated her toned body. Have a look at the picture.

Fans were quick to notice the similarities between the two looks flaunted by the actor. The similarities between the looks, pose and outfit grabbed most of the attention. The actors have time and again given fans some major fashion goals.

