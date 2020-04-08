Urvashi Rautela Has Only One Thing To Say: "I'm Yours, No Refunds", Watch Video

Urvashi Rautela is one of the Bollywood actors trying to keep their fans entertained on social media. Rautela is super active on Instagram and keeps posting fun pictures and videos of herself, helping her fans get rid of boredom due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. The Great Grand Masti actor recently shared a video of herself from one of her vacation diaries, flaunting her enviable toned body, spending 'me-time' by the pool as she flaunted her heart-shaped, floating breakfast platter.

Urvashi Rautela's shares a throwback video of herself spending quality by the pool, amid the COVID-19 lockdown

Ever since the government of India imposed a nationwide lockdown due to the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country, Urvashi Rautela seems to have taken up the responsibility of entertaining her fans on social media. Rautela keeps posting extravagant pictures and videos from her previous trips on her Instagram handle for keeping everyone entertained amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Recently, the Sanam Re actor posted a video of herself enjoying her scrumptious breakfast by the pool, sporting a printed bikini and sunglasses.

She captioned the video writing, "I’m yours, no refunds"

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen sharing the screen space with an ensemble cast including John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla in Pagalpanti. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee and it released last year on November 22, 2019. Rautela will next be seen with Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in the comedy-drama titled Virgin Bhanupriya. She will play the lead role in this Ajay Lohan directorial and the film is slated to release at the silver screens in June 2020.

