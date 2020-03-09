Urvashi Rautela Turns Up The Heat In These Beguiling Off-shoulder Outfits; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela is counted amidst the most fashionable actors in the Bollywood industry currently. From her outlandish red-carpet looks to uber-chic casual style, Urvashi's fashion choices are very intriguing.

Last seen in comedy film Pagalpanti, she has cemented her place in the industry in a short span. So much so that Urvashi Rautela on Instagram enjoys a humongous fanbase over 23 million followers, which are much more than her other contemporaries.

The actor's style is not risk-averse and truly beguiling. She always manages to put her best fashion foot forward. Talking about her being active on social media, the Grand Masti actor is quite on it, and keep updating her fans about her latest whereabouts. Photos of Urvashi Rautela on Instagram are high on fashion quotient in the true sense of the word. Let's take a look at some of her photos in enchanting off-shoulder outfits.

Urvashi Rautela's photos in off-shoulder attires

Urvashi Rautela stuns in a pretty pink off-shoulder fur dress with a diamond studded belt.

Her photos in this voguish red gown stormed the internet when she wore it for the Filmfare Awards 2020. The actor made several headlines for this flowy off-shoulder red gown with ruffle details.

This photo of the Pagalpanti actor on Instagram is from her print advertisement, she did for Urbane brand. She looked ravishing in this lemon-coloured off-shoulder dress. Her contemporary hairstyle and makeup are accentuating her overall look to ten folds.

Out of all the photos of Urvashi Rautela on Instagram, in off-shoulder attires, this one is our top pick. The Hate Story 4 actor looks dreamy in this beautiful blush coloured dress with meticulous details on it.

From this photo, one can say that her style is also quirky in a way. The way she carried this unconventional checked co-ord outfit is simply splendid.

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

