Urvashi Rautela's Magnificent Multi-coloured Outfits Will Give You Wardrobe Goals

Urvashi Rautela is currently on a vacation mode, post the completion of the shooting of her upcoming Hindi movie. The untitled film is the remake of 2017's super hit Tamil film Thiruttu Payale 2. Directed by Susi Ganeshan, the film also stars Akshay Oberoi and Vineet Kumar. Urvashi Rautela will be essaying the role of a girl next door in the untitled. In an interview with a leading daily, Urvashi Rautela also talked about her role in the film, which is the most challenging character she has played so far on the silver screen.

Read: Urvashi Rautela Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine In These Yellow Outfits; See Pics

Apart from her film, Urvashi Rautela also manages to stay in the limelight for her nifty fashion choices. The Bollywood diva keeps no stone unturned when it comes keeping her fashion game on point. Urvashi's sense of style is simply outlandish and chic. While going through Urvashi Rautela's Instagram account, we can't fail to observe her love towards multi-coloured outfits. Let's take a look at some of Urvashi Rautela's ultra-glam multicoloured attires.

Urvashi Rautela's fabulous in these multi-coloured outfits

Urvashi oozes oodles of glamour in this sequin multi-coloured dress halter dress

Urvashi stuns in a shimmery multi-shade high-collar dress

Read: Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In These Stunning RED Outfits; See Pics

In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram picture she looks amazing donning a multi-coloured thigh-high dress

Urvashi Rautela dazzles like a true fashionista in this multi-coloured dress.

Read: Urvashi Rautela's Ethnic Style Book Is A Steal | Take A Look

This Urvashi Rautela's Instagram picture is truly unmissable. The Pagalpanti actor poses for the camera in an uber-cool Versace robe

In this Urvashi Rautela's Instagram photo, the gorgeous actor looks really pretty in a ravishing multi-coloured dress

Read: Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans As She Recreates Princess Jasmine's Look

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.