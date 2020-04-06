Urvashi Rautela Wore A Stunning Black Dress But It Just Had One Drawback; See Pic

Bollywood actors are doing their bit to spread awareness among their fans with the help of social media. Some actors are encouraging their fans to stay indoors and do something productive and follow government guidelines. During the Coronavirus lockdown, just like everyone else, actor Urvashi Rautela is also glued to her social media account to kill the lockdown boredom and posting actively on Instagram. But this time she has surprised her fans with what her latest post on Instagram.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's Bikini Picture Has Fans Fawning Over Her Fit Physique, See Pic

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Has THIS Advice For Everybody Who Has A Thing For Beaches

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram account to post a picture of the dress that she was wearing for a prominent award function which took place in February 2020. The Pagalpanti actor rocked the black designer dress which was designed by Albina Dyla. The dress had a thigh-high slit which made it difficult for Urvashi Rautela to sit. She revealed the same in the caption of the picture that reads "couldn’t really move in this but it was worth it 🖤".

Check out the picture below

In the picture, Urvashi Rautela has accessorized her outfit with long earrings and a bangle. For the hairstyle, Urvashi Rautela has sported a leak top bun. Several fans commented on the picture with compliments and emojis. Check out the comments below.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film Pagalpanti. Pagalpanti also featured Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz in pivotal roles. Urvashi Rautela is gearing up for her upcoming comedy-drama film titled as Virgin Bhanupriya. Virgin Bhanupriya also features Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in lead roles. The film is expected to hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Shares A New Picture From Her Quarantine Look, Admits She's "bored"

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's Photos That Show How To Rock The Trench Coat

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.