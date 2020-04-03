The Debate
Urvashi Rautela Shares A New Picture From Her Quarantine Look, Admits She's "bored"

Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela recently took to her Instagram to share a new picture from her quarantine look. She shared a video too. Take a look at the picture here

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai |
urvashi rautela

Urvashi Rautela made her debut in 2013 with actor Sunny Deol in the film Singh Saab: The Great. After this, she gained a lot of popularity for her dancing skills, exceptional fitness, and fashion sense. Like us, Urvashi Rautela is also spending time in lockdown and is doing the best she can to keep people entertained. Recently she took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself. take a look at Urvashi Rautela's post here.  

Read Also| Urvashi Rautela & Awez Darbar Groove To Justin Bieber's Track During Self-isolation

Urvashi Rautela shares a picture from her quarantine; look 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram on Friday, April 3, 2020, to share a picture of herself in a new outfit. In the image, Urvashi can be seen adorning a tiger colour schemed (orange, white and black) backless dress with frills. She opted for luscious locks tied back in a ponytail and she chose to line her eyes with kohl her eyes for the picture. She captioned the picture by writing "bored in the house and i’m in the house bored 🤍☁️ #love #UrvashiRautela".

Read Also| From Urvashi Rautela To Hina Khan, Actors Who Know How To Style A Pantsuit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Apart from this, Urvashi Rautela recently also took to her Instagram to share videos of her relationship in isolation. She captioned the picture by writing "In Isolationship 💕🖤🌈🤍☁️🍦... #love #UrvashiRautela". In this picture video, she was seen sporting an orange and pink bikini and enjoying her time in the pool. She shared multiple videos on her Instagram. Take a look at the other video here. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Read Also| Parineeti Chopra Or Urvashi Rautela - Who Is Slaying The Red Blazer Jacket Look?

Read Also| Urvashi Rautela Or Paoli Dam- Which 'Hate Story' Star Is Your Favourite Red Saree Queen?

 

 

First Published:
