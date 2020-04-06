Urvashi Rautela Has THIS Advice For Everybody Who Has A Thing For Beaches

Urvashi Rautela recently uploaded a beach picture with just the right advice for her followers. She can be seen enjoying the vibe in a blue two-piece. She has advised her followers to stay protected from the sun in such surroundings.

Urvashi Rautela’s advice for her followers

Urvashi Rautela recently uploaded a stunning picture of herself on her official Instagram handle. In the picture posted, she can be seen wearing an aqua blue colour bikini which looks great on her. She can also be seen wearing a light pink colour flower in her hair as an accessory. Urvashi Rautela has added a pair of black shades to complete the fashionable look. In the post, she can be seen sitting in the clear water while she poses for the picture. In the caption, Urvashi Rautela has asked her fans to stay safe from the sun by using a sunscreen for protection. Have a look at the post from Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram here.

Urvashi Rautela lights diyas in solidarity with India's fight against Coronavirus

Urvashi Rautela recently uploaded a video of herself with the diyas on April 5, 2020. The video was taken while the country paid 9-minute salute to the people who are on the field working for the safety of the rest. In the video posted, she can be seen dressed in white traditional attire while she held diyas in her hand. She has also added background music to the video with the song, “Merik Mitti” from Kesari. In the caption for the post, she wrote a Sanskrit shloka which talks about the well-being of everybody. Have a look at the video here:

