Urvashi Rautela's Photos That Show How To Rock The Trench Coat

Urvashi Rautela is one of the most stunning actors in Bollywood. She was crowned as Miss Diva in 2015 and later went on to debut in the film, Singh Saab The Great in 2013. Urvashi Rautela has is a fashion enthusiast and fitness lover. She can slay in every outfit and Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram handle is proof of that. Take a look at Urvashi Rautela’s photos rocking the trench coat.

Urvashi Rautela stuns in her long trenchcoats

Urvashi Rautela looks stunning in the above picture. The Hate Story 4 actor can be seen slaying in a long blue trench coat. She has kept her hair tied up and wore attractive heels, to sum up, the look perfectly. Her bold red lipstick added to the beauty of her look.

Urvashi Rautela's photos are proof that the actor can carry trench coats like a boss. She wears the beige coloured long trench coat comfortably. In the first picture from Urvashi Rautela's Instagram, she went with loose hair and cheetah printed high heel shoes to go with the outfit. In the second image, Urvashi went with tied-up hair and strap on heels to complement her coat.

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram is full of such captivating pictures of the actor. In the above picture, Urvashi stuns in a long pink trench coat. She paired the pretty outfit with lovely pink earrings, sharp makeup and has kept her hair tied.

