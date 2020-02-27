The Debate
Urvashi Rautela's Majestic Pink Outfits To Take Fashion Inspiration From; See Pics

Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela has time and again impressed us with her fashion choices. Take a look at some of her most stunning pink outfits. Click to read more.

Written By Aishwarya Rai | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela, who recently turned a year older on February 25, 2020, is counted amongst the most stylish B-town actors. The stunning woman has a marvellous taste in fashion and also takes her fitness very seriously. Urvashi has time and again given some finely honed performances in her acting career so far. Last seen in Pagalpanti opposite Arshad Warsi, Urvashi enjoys a massive fanbase on social media.

Her Instagram handle is filled with stunning pictures of her donning some great outfits. Whatever the Love Dose actor wears becomes a trend. But while going through Urvashi Rautela's photos on Instagram we cannot fail to notice her love for the colour pink. In most of Urvashi's posts, you will witness her donning some gorgeous pink outfits, take a look.

Urvashi Rautela's pretty pink outfits are worth all your attention

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

Read: Urvashi Rautela's List Of Popular Music Videos Will Leave You Awestruck

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

Read: Urvashi Rautela Stuns Fans As She Recreates Princess Jasmine's Look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

Read: Urvashi Rautela Worked With THIS Actor Twice In Her Acting Career; Find Out Who

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

Read:Urvashi Rautela Turns Heads In These Stunning RED Outfits; See Pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Source: Urvashi Rautela Instagram 

 

 

Published:
