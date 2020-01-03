Urvashi Rautela Tells Hardik-Natasa, "If You Need Anything, I Am Here To Help"

Hardik Pandya, the Indian cricketer, announced his engagement on New Year’s Day. He got engaged to the Serbian actor-dancer Natasa Stankovic who had participated in Bigg Boss and recently in Nach Baliye 9. A lot of wishes have been pouring in for the couple from the Sports fraternity, Bollywood and fans. Among the well-wishers was also Hardik Pandya's alleged ex-girlfriend, Bollywood actor, Urvashi Rautela. Urvashi not only wished the couple the best, but she also offered to help them whenever need be.

Urvashi Rautela wishes Hardik-Natasa

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram story to post a picture of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic and added a heartfelt note to it. She wrote, “Best wishes on your engagement @hardikpandya93 May your relationship always be filled with lots of love and happiness. On your engagement, I wish you both a wonderful life and an everlasting love. If you need anything, I am here to help”.

In Tinsel town, rumours were afloat for quite a while that Urvashi Rautela and Hardik Pandya were allegedly dating. There were even speculations that the Indian cricketer had gifted a puppy to her. Her post on the occasion of the couple's engagement garnered the attention of fans everywhere especially the last bit of the caption, "If you need anything, I am here to help". It seems that Urvashi is being a sweetheart and wishing the couple on their joyous occasion. Many believe that the chapter of Hardik Pandya might also be finally over from her life. There are rumours that this Bollywood actor is now seeing Rishabh Pant.

Similarly, Natasa Stankovic’s alleged ex-boyfriend, the Yeh Hai Mohabatein actor, Aly Goni also commented on her picture with hearts. They were also seen participating in Nach Baliye 9 as partners. But now both have reportedly moved on.

Hardik Pandya and long-time girlfriend, Natasa Stankovic got engaged on January 1, 2020. Hardik proposed to her on a yacht and added the caption, "Starting the year with my firework". For a long time, Natasa was reportedly a part of Hardik's inner circle of friends and he had also introduced her to his parents before popping the question with a fancy setup.

