Hardik Pandya's Ex-GF Urvashi Rautela Talks About His Fiancee Natasa Stankovic

As soon as the news of Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s engagement broke on social media, wishes started pouring in. However, Hardik Pandya’s ex-girlfriend Urvashi Rautela’s celebratory comment was the one that caught attention. Here are all the developments in the story so far:

Urvashi and Natasa met each other only once

Post Hardik Pandya’s engagement to Natasa Stankovic, Urvashi Rautela was one of the first ones that congratulated the couple on their engagement. While talking to leading media portals, Urvashi Rautela mentioned how she had come face-to-face with Natasa Stankovic only once during her Pagalpanti promotions. She also added how the two never spoke about their personal lives with each other. Urvashi Rautela’s first impressions of Natasa Stankovic seem to be kind, and she thinks that Natasa Stankovic is a nice person. Natasa Stankovic used to date Aly Goni when Urvashi Rautela met the couple on the sets of the dance reality show, Nach Baliye.

On Hardik Pandya’s engagement to Natasa Stankovic, Urvashi Rautela congratulated the couple. She also wished that their relationship is always filled with love and happiness. Urvashi Rautela also hoped that Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have everlasting love and beautiful lives. In a recent media interaction, Urvashi Rautela told a leading media outlet that if the couple has found love in each other, everyone should celebrate it, instead of stirring controversies around it. Urvashi Rautela and Hardik Pandya have always shared a friendly equation, and as a friend, she only wishes happiness to the newly engaged couple of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya.

Celebrity wishes to the newly engaged couple

As soon as Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s engagement news broke out, people started showering the couple with love. Not only did Hardik Pandya’s fans congratulate the cricketer on taking it to the next level, but many celebrities also wished the couple with happiness and love. Suniel Shetty was one of the first ones from Bollywood to congratulate the couple on their engagement.

